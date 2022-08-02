UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Military Copter Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 07:45 PM

AJK PM grieved over loss of lives in military copter crash

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has expressed his deep sense of shock and grief over the martyrdom of the Pakistani Army officers and others in a helicopter crash during flood relief mission in the calamity-stricken Balochistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has expressed his deep sense of shock and grief over the martyrdom of the Pakistani Army officers and others in a helicopter crash during flood relief mission in the calamity-stricken Balochistan.

Terming it a national tragedy, the AJK PM while paying tributes to the martyrs said that the nation would always remember the sacrifice of these officers and who embraced Shahadat during the service of humanity.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Major General Amjad Haneef, Major Talha and other officers, said that the whole nation stands with the relatives of the martyrs at this hour of immense grief.

