Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of six officers and soldiers of Pakistan armed forces in a helicopter crash in Congo, where they were deployed for the United Nations peacekeeping mission

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of six officers and soldiers of Pakistan armed forces in a helicopter crash in Congo, where they were deployed for the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

The AJK PM, in a message, said he was saddened over the loss of precious lives, and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred officers and support staff of the army.

He said the Pakistan armed forces had been rendering unparalleled services for peace in the world, and rendered unprecedented sacrifices.

Pakistan was the major contributor of the UN peacekeeping missions involved in different countries across the globe, he added.

Meanwhile, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi condoled with Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore over the martyrdom of his brother-in-law Col Asif Ali Awan, who was among the officers, who lost his life in the Congo helicopter crash.