(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 04 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the martyrdom of 7 soldiers including an officer of valiant Pakistan army in Panjgur and Noshki.

In a statement of condolence issued on Friday, he said that the sacrifices of Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism are unforgettable. He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured soldiers in the incident.

The AJK Prime Minister said that the determination with which the Pakistan Army was carrying out operations against terrorists was unprecedented.

The Pakistan Army has kept its people safe on the one hand by sacrificing their lives for the security of the beloved homeland and protection of its nation while on the other hand the green crescent flag has been hoisted.

He said that side by side defending the motherland the Pakistan Army had taken up its responsibilities in the construction and natural calamities or major disasters, the Pakistan Army had met the expectations of the nation.

Expressing condolences with the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers and the officer Qayyum Niazi said "entire nation is proud of the brave sons of the soil who laid down their precious lives in defense of the motherland. The AJK Prime Minister also expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of two policemen in Nowshera, KPK province.