AJK PM hails Journalists role for factual reporting.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has highly appreciated the vibrant role of the journalist community for reporting factual and credible news despite putting their lives in trouble.

He was talking to media persons during his visit to National press club Islamabad to condole the deaths of former Vice President Arshad Waheed Choudhary, Tariq Malick and the relatives of other working journalists on Saturday said a press release issued by his office here.

He added that the basic purpose of his visit to press club was to express his condolences with the journalists and their family members over their deaths.

He said a strong and politically stable Pakistan will be in a better position to give resolute response to India and called for initiating grand dialogue among the political forces.

He said Pakistan is our country and we could not remain oblivious from the political developments taking place in Pakistan.

He said relations of Kashmiri people with Pakistan were spread over from decades and these relations had been transferred from generation to generation.

He said India had become an epicenter of extremisms while anti Muslims policies adopted by the Indian Prime Minister had also jeopardized the peace of the entire region.

Earlier the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome by the senior journalist Hamid Mir and President of National Press Club Shakil Anjum.

They thanked the Prime Minister for visiting National Press club to condole the deaths of the journalists and their family members and sharing grief. They said the visit of the Prime Minister on this difficult time was a source of inspiration for the journalist community.

The Secretary General of the National Press Club Mr.Anwar Raza thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of the whole journalist's community for visiting the National Press Club and expressing condolences with them.