Open Menu

AJK PM Hails Pakistan Army's Heroic Role In Defending Territorial Integrity

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 11:30 PM

AJK PM hails Pakistan Army's heroic role in defending territorial integrity

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry has praised the Pakistan Army's exceptional role in safeguarding the country's ideological and geographical frontiers. In a message issued on the eve of Pakistan's Defense Day, Chaudhry lauded the army's significant contribution to defending the country's territorial integrity, particularly during the 1965 war.

The AJK premier said that Kashmiris on both sides of the ceasefire line consider Pakistan their protector, while the Indian army is seen as a symbol of hatred. He also commended the Pakistan Army's professional capabilities, saying it is one of the best and strongest armies in the world, capable of defending the country under any circumstances.

Chaudhry expressed concern over the deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where Kashmiris have made unprecedented sacrifices for their right to self-determination.

He demanded an end to the bloodshed and violence in the region and stressed the need for an early settlement of the dispute.

The AJK PM also urged India to create a conducive atmosphere for talks and put an end to the persecution of Kashmiris, saying that India cannot hold Kashmiris hostage for much longer.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Army Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Best

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

6 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

7 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

7 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

8 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

9 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

9 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

9 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

10 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

10 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

11 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan