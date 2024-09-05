MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry has praised the Pakistan Army's exceptional role in safeguarding the country's ideological and geographical frontiers. In a message issued on the eve of Pakistan's Defense Day, Chaudhry lauded the army's significant contribution to defending the country's territorial integrity, particularly during the 1965 war.

The AJK premier said that Kashmiris on both sides of the ceasefire line consider Pakistan their protector, while the Indian army is seen as a symbol of hatred. He also commended the Pakistan Army's professional capabilities, saying it is one of the best and strongest armies in the world, capable of defending the country under any circumstances.

Chaudhry expressed concern over the deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where Kashmiris have made unprecedented sacrifices for their right to self-determination.

He demanded an end to the bloodshed and violence in the region and stressed the need for an early settlement of the dispute.

The AJK PM also urged India to create a conducive atmosphere for talks and put an end to the persecution of Kashmiris, saying that India cannot hold Kashmiris hostage for much longer.

APP/ahr/378