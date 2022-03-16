UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Hails UN Decision To Declare March 15 As International Day To Combat Islamophobia

March 16, 2022

AJK PM hails UN decision to declare March 15 as international day to combat Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday said the decision of the United Nations to declare March 15 as World Day for combating Islamophobia on the suggestion of Prime Minister Imran Khan was highly commendable.

The Prime Minister AJK, in a statement released here, said that the landmark decision would help to thwart conspiracies being hatched against islam at the global level.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved that he is the real leader of the Muslim Ummah. Welcoming the UN general Assembly's approval for setting 15 March as an international day the AJK PM said, "the approval of the resolution against Islamophobia by the United Nations on behalf of the Muslim Ummah will go a long way to counter this menace".

