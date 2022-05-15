AJK PM hints to initiate accountability in the region.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that providing relief to common people and preventing misuse of taxpayers' money was his government's top priority.

"How to start and from where to begin the process of accountability would be decided in the next few weeks", the PM said during an interview to a private tv channel a day before yesterday. "The law will take its own course and the government will not go after political opponents", he said adding no one will be victimized under the guise of accountability.

Referring to opposition's role in democracy, he said, "Opposition is an essential part in parliamentary democracy, the government cannot function without opposition but for larger interests of the people the opposition's constructive role is imperative".

He said that when the PML-N government was formed in AJK, there was a PTI government in the center. The Federal government, he said, extended its all-out support and cooperation to the PML-N government.

About the 13th amendment in the constitution of Azad Kashmir, the PM said, "The generous support extended to PML-N government led by Raja Farooq Haider Khan has made constitutional amendments possible in the state".

He said that the PTI government at the center had demonstrated magnanimity by providing funds due to which the system of government in Azad Kashmir was running smoothly.

The AJK PM expressed the optimism that the incumbent federal government would demonstrate the same spirit and cooperate fully with our government. In addition to the budget allocated for the Azad Kashmir government, the PM hoped that the center would provide additional budget to help the government to achieve development goals. He said that the federal government must play a constructive role in this regard and extend its full cooperation and patronage to the AJK government.

The PTI, he said, enjoys majority in the assembly. "We are democratic people and believe in democratic traditions", he said adding that any attempt to break the party would be strongly resisted.

"Presently there is no such threat but if it happens in future, we will fully defend our right and fight for it till the last", the prime minister said.