AJK PM Hosts Eid-ul-Fitr Delegations, Vows To Address Public Grievances
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 12:40 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq, welcomed various delegations from his parent constituent Bhimber district marking the Eid ul Fitr greetings.
During separate meetings with the visitors, the PM conveyed his warm greetings to the visiting delegations and listened to their grievances, reported by APP correspondent.
He directed the relevant departments to address the public grievances without any further delay.
The PM emphasized that addressing the issues faced by the citizens and serving the state's populace indiscriminately was his top priority.
He highlighted that the government has implemented significant initiatives aimed at benefiting the people of the state.
He reiterated that transparency and good governance were guiding principles of his government.
"The announcement of a health package, the creation of a social protection fund, and numerous other development projects introduced by the coalition government reflect the government's commitment to people-centric policies", he added.
The prime minister also noted that 3,100 candidates were recruited based on merit through the NTS, with ongoing transparent recruitment processes under the PSC.
The Azad Kashmir government , he said, was committed to provide equitable development opportunities to all citizens, ensuring fair distribution of the state resources.
The visitors, on the occasion, expressed their appreciation for the Prime Minister's efforts towards good governance in the state, commending him for reinstating merit and fostering transparency.
APP/ahr/378
