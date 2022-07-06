UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Inaugurates Central Press Club Building

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed building of Central Press Club in the State's capital town

The previous CPC building, was demolished in deadly earthquake of October 08, 2005 that had turned entire AJK capital city into rubble.

Opposition Leader Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Government Ministers Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Abdul Majeed Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Information Secretary Ms. Madhat Shehzad, Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal, and others also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan announced most of the packages for the welfare of journalists and the promotion of healthy journalism in the State.

The media uplift projects would be included Rs. 2 million for setting up Journalism academy in Muzaffarabad, Rs. 2 million for Central Press Club, 25 motorcycles, 30 LCDs, and Rs. 5 million for welfare of newspaper vendors / hawkers, he added.

Underlining the importance of the media, Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan assured the journalist fraternity that his government would not leave the media in lurch.

Terming constructive criticism as part of fair journalism, the PM said that the media has every right to criticize the government, but the criticism should be within the confines and established journalistic norms.

Referring to undue restrictions imposed on media by the Modi government in the Indian Illegal Occupied Kashmir, he said, "Journalists are being targeted by the occupying forces.

He said that it was unfortunate that Yasin Malik's daughter had not seen her father for eight years. "The whole Pakistani and Kashmiri nation stands with him, we will take his case all over the world", the PM added. He said that everyone needs to be united on the Kashmir issue.

"Our forefathers had made tremendous sacrifices for the establishment of this country", he said adding that the people of Pakistan will not allow any one to cost its evil eye on the country.

The Prime Minister congratulated the management of the Press Club on getting a new building. "The government will provide furniture and other necessities in the Press Club", he said.

The function was also addressed by Leader of the Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar Minister for Local Government Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan education Minister Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai and others.

Speaking on the occasion the President Central Press Club Syed Afaq Hussain Shah thanked Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Alias Khan and other dignitaries for gracing the occasion.

