UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Inaugurates First Women Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:43 PM

AJK PM inaugurates first women police station

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi on Monday inaugurated first women police station of the region at Rawalakot, the headquarter of Poonch division while two more will be set up at Muzaffarabad and Mirpur for remaining two divisions

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi on Monday inaugurated first women police station of the region at Rawalakot, the headquarter of Poonch division while two more will be set up at Muzaffarabad and Mirpur for remaining two divisions.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Niazi said his party had committed in its election manifesto to safeguard women of the region by setting up women's police stations in the region and first pledge was fulfilled by his government.

The staff of the women's police station would comprise on women police officials and it deal the complaints of women only from all the districts of the division giving them an opportunity to come out and approach the police for legal assistance in a friendly environment.

The AJK Prime Minister directed the staff of the police station to be dutiful for providing safety and security to the women and resolving their legal matters so that feel safe and secure besides getting their legal rights without any fear and danger.

He reiterated his resolve to fulfill all the commitments made with people in election manifesto and will bring reforms in the governance system in accordance with the vision of party head and Prime Minister Imran Khan in the region.

The ceremony was also attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sohail Habib Tajik, Commissioner Poonch division and other officials besides the notables of the area.

IGP on the occasion said the police department will be transformed into a model one and reforms were being introduced on the directives of the government.

Niazi said his government was going to launch a mega project to boost tourism in the region and Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully backing him for uplift of the area with many other projects in different sectors that will boost the economy of the state.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Police Station Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Sudan Needs to Resolve Internal Issues On Its Own ..

Sudan Needs to Resolve Internal Issues On Its Own - Russian Foreign Ministry

40 seconds ago
 School girl dies as teacher drives car into studen ..

School girl dies as teacher drives car into students, 3 others injured

42 seconds ago
 US Committed to Non-Interference in Internal Relat ..

US Committed to Non-Interference in Internal Relations - Embassy in Ankara

48 seconds ago
 Kashmiris' sacrifices to bear fruit soon: Kamoka

Kashmiris' sacrifices to bear fruit soon: Kamoka

4 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, EU Ambassador Dis ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, EU Ambassador Discuss Moscow-Brussels Relations

4 minutes ago
 Karachi veteran super football cup -2021 begins

Karachi veteran super football cup -2021 begins

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.