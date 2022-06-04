UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Inaugurates Industrial Unit In Budhyara Town

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Saturday inaugurated an industry unit at Budhyara town and inspected water rafting site at Kahow Walla Bagh in the area

After inauguration, he visited different sections of the industry and assured his government's full support to the industry owner.

While inspecting the water rafting site at Kahow Walla Bagh, he was given a detailed briefing about the scope of the white-water rafting, canoeing, boating, angling and other water-sports opportunities in the area.

Earlier, on his arrival the Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan was accorded a warm welcome by the residents of the Jhelum valley.

He talked to people, listened to their grievances, complaints and issued immediate orders for redressal.

