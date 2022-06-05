UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Inaugurates Jhelum Valley Tourism Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 09:30 PM

AJK PM inaugurates Jhelum Valley Tourism Festival

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) : Jun 05 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir (Pakistan Point news - 5th Jun, 2022 ) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Sunday inaugurated the Jhelum Valley Tourism Festival in picturesque Jhelum valley district of AJK.

He was flanked by his cabinet members, education Minister Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai, local elder Zeeshan Haider and other notables of the valley.

Addressing the inaugural function, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that AJK has vast potential for tourism. Reiterating his government's commitment to capitalize the state's untapped potential, he said that promotion of the tourism sector was one of his top priorities.

Referring to the Jhelum valley's scenic beauty, the AJK PM said promotion of tourism in the valley would provide ample business and employment opportunities.

He congratulated Zeeshan Haider for organizing the grand Festival. "Zeeshan Haider is a capable and talented young man", he added. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on the occasion, announced to provide funds of 10 million for the festival.

The AJK government, he said, would take advantage of the area's huge tourism potential, and utilize all its resources to turn Jhelum Valley into a tourist hub.

Pertinently, the 15-day festival is scheduled to begin in mid-July on the sidelines of Eid al-Adha festival. Dozens of adventure sports, including water rafting and mountaineering, will be part of this grand festival.

The event, which is likely to attract over 50,000 tourists, will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people in the area, where more than 100 tourist destinations have been delineated.

Addressing the function, Education Minister Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai said that there are immense opportunities for promotion of tourism in Jhelum Valley. "Tourism and health resorts will be set up in Chakar, Lepa, Khalana, Chakoti, Chak Hama", he said.

Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan had embarked on a journey of development and prosperity of the AJK, he added.

Parliamentary Secretary Prof. Taqdees Gilani said that the government was taking steps on priority basis to capitalize the potential of tourism in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman, DG Tourism Rashid Hanif, Zain Gilani Advocate and others also addressed the inaugural function.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sports Business Education Water Young Rashid Jammu Man Jhelum Muzaffarabad Hub Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Event All Government Cabinet Top Million Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

12 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

21 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

21 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

22 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.