AJK PM inaugurates Mini Dam worth of Rs. 862 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 18 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan laid the foundation stone of over Rs. 862 million Mini dam and flow metering system in the State metropolis on Thursday.

The project will be completed within two years of stipulated period.

Talking to media persons at the sideline of laying of the foundation stone ceremony, the Prime Minister said that the government attaches highest priority for the provision of basic amenities of life to the people.

He said the people have given sacrifices in the form of two rivers to demonstrate their total commitment with Pakistan. He said due to the Neelum Jhelum power project, not only the temperature of the city has increased but people have been facing shortage of water.

Haider said this project will be completed in time and according to the set standard.

He added that with the construction of this project, water bodies will help to cater to the shortage of water in the city and will also boost tourism activities.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister inaugurated a newly constructed Rs. 37 million city police station in the State capital city.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the performance of the police and assured that the government will resolve the issues being faced by the police in the state.

He said the present government has changed the Thana culture and added it is for the first time that the government has appointed about six hundred persons through NTS on merit in the police department.

The concept of a model police station is very important for our society. The Prime Minister handed over the keys of the city police station to the Inspector General Police.

AJK Inspector General Police briefed the Prime Minister about the law and order situation in Azad Kashmir.

Earlier on his arrival the Prime Minister was accorded a Guard of Honor by the police contingents.