UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PM Inaugurates Mini Dam Worth Of Rs. 862 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

AJK PM inaugurates Mini Dam worth of Rs. 862 mln

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 18 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan laid the foundation stone of over Rs. 862 million Mini dam and flow metering system in the State metropolis on Thursday.

The project will be completed within two years of stipulated period.

Talking to media persons at the sideline of laying of the foundation stone ceremony, the Prime Minister said that the government attaches highest priority for the provision of basic amenities of life to the people.

He said the people have given sacrifices in the form of two rivers to demonstrate their total commitment with Pakistan. He said due to the Neelum Jhelum power project, not only the temperature of the city has increased but people have been facing shortage of water.

Haider said this project will be completed in time and according to the set standard.

He added that with the construction of this project, water bodies will help to cater to the shortage of water in the city and will also boost tourism activities.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister inaugurated a newly constructed Rs. 37 million city police station in the State capital city.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the performance of the police and assured that the government will resolve the issues being faced by the police in the state.

He said the present government has changed the Thana culture and added it is for the first time that the government has appointed about six hundred persons through NTS on merit in the police department.

The concept of a model police station is very important for our society. The Prime Minister handed over the keys of the city police station to the Inspector General Police.

AJK Inspector General Police briefed the Prime Minister about the law and order situation in Azad Kashmir.

Earlier on his arrival the Prime Minister was accorded a Guard of Honor by the police contingents.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Prime Minister Police Water Law And Order Police Station Dam Jhelum Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Government Mini Merit Packaging Limited Million NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy participates in MINREX 2021

49 seconds ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 149,135

2 hours ago

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

2 hours ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

2 hours ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.