UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Inaugurates National Tree Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 10:48 PM

AJK PM inaugurates national tree plantation campaign

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday formally kicked off the National Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling in the premises of Kashmir Institute of Management office in the State metropolis

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday formally kicked off the National Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling in the premises of Kashmir Institute of Management office in the State metropolis.

Addressing the inaugural function, the AJK PM highlighted the importance of tree plantation and said that trees were an integral part of the human environment and forests happen to be an invaluable gift of nature.

The plantation and protection of forests, he said, was not only essential for the preservation of the environment and sustainable development but it was vital for the survival and safety of our future generations.

Terming trees as real ornaments of the mother planet, the PM said, "Forests are our future and to make it safe and secure is the responsibility of every single citizen of the state". "We as a nation have a collective responsibility to protect and preserve that nurture ", he said.

Referring to his government's motto to make the state green and prosperous, he said, forest development was top priority of the PTI government. Forests, he said, were the most valuable asset of the state and due to the current climate change the importance of forests have even become more important to counter global warming.Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan's billion Tree Tsunami Project, the AJK premier said that IK's initiative was being appreciated all over the world, today.

He said that PM Khan was viewed with great respect in the Islamic world for his futuristic vision.

The successful strategy of the Prime Minister of Pakistan against the Corona epidemic, he said, was also appreciated all across the globe. "Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting for our generations, he is working for the uplift of the common man," the AJK PM said, adding that no conspiracy against him could succeed.

The opposition parties, he said, were engaged in conspiracies to dislodge the PTI government as they know that if the PTI government completes its term then it will win the next election. The Pakistani nation, he said, has rejected the negative politics of the opposition and the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Forests Chaudhry Muhammad Akmal Sargala, said that protection and development of forests were our national and global responsibility.

"Arboriculture and afforestation guarantee a secure future for our future generations", he said adding that the Forest Ministry has set a target to plant 100 million saplings during the ongoing tree planting campaign. He said that it would be the largest tree planting campaign in the history of AJK.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Man Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Top Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Erdogan cuts short Africa visit amid Ukraine crisi ..

Erdogan cuts short Africa visit amid Ukraine crisis

2 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Laws on Ratification of Agreements on ..

Putin Signs Laws on Ratification of Agreements on Cooperation With DPR, LPR

2 minutes ago
 Ireland to pass law to allow exhumations at 'mothe ..

Ireland to pass law to allow exhumations at 'mother and baby homes'

2 minutes ago
 Four women, minor girl killed, 8 injured in road a ..

Four women, minor girl killed, 8 injured in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Govt introduces mega reforms through universal hea ..

Govt introduces mega reforms through universal health coverage initiative: Farru ..

1 hour ago
 IGHDS organizes International Mother Language Day

IGHDS organizes International Mother Language Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>