AJK PM inaugurates national tree plantation campaign

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday formally kicked off the National Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling in the premises of Kashmir Institute of Management office in the State metropolis.

Addressing the inaugural function, the AJK PM highlighted the importance of tree plantation and said that trees were an integral part of the human environment and forests happen to be an invaluable gift of nature.

The plantation and protection of forests, he said, was not only essential for the preservation of the environment and sustainable development but it was vital for the survival and safety of our future generations.

Terming trees as real ornaments of the mother planet, the PM said, "Forests are our future and to make it safe and secure is the responsibility of every single citizen of the state". "We as a nation have a collective responsibility to protect and preserve that nurture ", he said.

Referring to his government's motto to make the state green and prosperous, he said, forest development was top priority of the PTI government. Forests, he said, were the most valuable asset of the state and due to the current climate change the importance of forests have even become more important to counter global warming.Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan's billion Tree Tsunami Project, the AJK premier said that IK's initiative was being appreciated all over the world, today.

He said that PM Khan was viewed with great respect in the Islamic world for his futuristic vision.

The successful strategy of the Prime Minister of Pakistan against the Corona epidemic, he said, was also appreciated all across the globe. "Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting for our generations, he is working for the uplift of the common man," the AJK PM said, adding that no conspiracy against him could succeed.

The opposition parties, he said, were engaged in conspiracies to dislodge the PTI government as they know that if the PTI government completes its term then it will win the next election. The Pakistani nation, he said, has rejected the negative politics of the opposition and the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Forests Chaudhry Muhammad Akmal Sargala, said that protection and development of forests were our national and global responsibility.

"Arboriculture and afforestation guarantee a secure future for our future generations", he said adding that the Forest Ministry has set a target to plant 100 million saplings during the ongoing tree planting campaign. He said that it would be the largest tree planting campaign in the history of AJK.