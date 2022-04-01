AJK PM inaugurates Panahgah' in Muzaffarabad

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi along with Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar inaugurated 'Panahgah' in Muzaffarabad in a gracious ceremony participated by the leading socio-political figures of the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi along with Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar inaugurated 'Panahgah' in Muzaffarabad in a gracious ceremony participated by the leading socio-political figures of the area.

Panahgah would provide free and accommodation facility to daily wagers, labourers and other needy persons of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir said the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Program is a comprehensive package for the poor persons bringing a positive difference in the lives of the deprived people of the country.

Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Nizai reaffirmed the government's resolution to accommodate the vulnerable community in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

He also acknowledged the pro-poor services of PBM through the country.

Speaking the audience, Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas told as far as 28 such Panahgah centres have been established under Prime Minister's "Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soey" Programm, with the aim to provide overnight accommodation and breakfast in neat and clean environment for all the needy people including passengers, students and daily-wagers.

Further, dinner is also served to 400 persons on daily basis in 'Panahgah'. Managing Director PBM also visited Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centre of PBM in Muzaffarabad and met with the orphan children residing there to have an overview about the facilities.