AJK PM Inaugurates Public Welfare Projects In Bhimber

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 12:10 AM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurated several public welfare projects in his home district of Bhimber on Monday.

During his visit, the Prime Minister opened a Water Rescue Station and a food Department Dropping Center in Jabi village.

He also inaugurated an RCC bridge and a link road at Salhar village, addressing a large gathering at the event.

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq was accompanied by ministers and former Kashmir Council member Raja Babar Ali Zul-Qarnain.

The Prime Minister's delegation included several cabinet members such as Col. (Retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz and other notable figures from across Azad Jammu Kashmir.

