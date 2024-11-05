AJK PM Inaugurates Public Welfare Projects In Bhimber
Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 12:10 AM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurated several public welfare projects in his home district of Bhimber on Monday.
During his visit, the Prime Minister opened a Water Rescue Station and a food Department Dropping Center in Jabi village.
He also inaugurated an RCC bridge and a link road at Salhar village, addressing a large gathering at the event.
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq was accompanied by ministers and former Kashmir Council member Raja Babar Ali Zul-Qarnain.
The Prime Minister's delegation included several cabinet members such as Col. (Retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz and other notable figures from across Azad Jammu Kashmir.
