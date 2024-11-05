Open Menu

AJK PM Inaugurates Sahlar Bridge Project In Bhimber

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM

AJK PM inaugurates Sahlar Bridge Project in Bhimber

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurated the Rs 690 million coastal bridge and road improvement project in Bhambhar district.

The 180-meter-long bridge is part of the Kaliri Panjiri-Kasgama-Khadora road project that will provide convenient and modern travel facilities to dozens of villages in the Bhimbar and Mirpur districts.

On the recent instructions of the Prime Minister, this project was completed in record time.

AJK government sources stated that Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has been actively monitoring the timely completion of various development projects in the region.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Prime Minister Road Bhimbar Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Million

Recent Stories

SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, a ..

SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to com ..

Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..

12 hours ago
 Serbia's construction minister to resign after fat ..

Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse

12 hours ago
 Woman injured in Okara firing

Woman injured in Okara firing

12 hours ago
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: IS ..

Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR

12 hours ago
 Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy ..

Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..

12 hours ago
 Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zhen ..

Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina

12 hours ago
 Senate passes three resolutions on Monday

Senate passes three resolutions on Monday

12 hours ago
 2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area

2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area

12 hours ago
 Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: ..

Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: IOM

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan