AJK PM inaugurates Sahlar Bridge Project in Bhimber

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurated the Rs 690 million coastal bridge and road improvement project in Bhambhar district.

The 180-meter-long bridge is part of the Kaliri Panjiri-Kasgama-Khadora road project that will provide convenient and modern travel facilities to dozens of villages in the Bhimbar and Mirpur districts.

On the recent instructions of the Prime Minister, this project was completed in record time.

AJK government sources stated that Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has been actively monitoring the timely completion of various development projects in the region.

