AJK PM inaugurates Shah Sultan Bridge

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ch. Anawarul Haque has inaugurated Shah-Sultan Bridge at the bypass road of Tanga Arah in Muzaffarabad here on Thursday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ch. Anawarul Haque has inaugurated Shah-Sultan Bridge at the bypass road of Tanga Arah in Muzaffarabad here on Thursday. The 120 meter long bridge was completed with a cost of Rs.528.321 million.

In the inauguration ceremony, the cabinet members including senior most Minister col.(rtd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sardar Javed Ayub, Raja Siddiqu Khan, Dewan Ali Khan Chutai, Nisar Ansur Abdali, Akmal Sargala, Sardar Mir Akbar, Ch. Yasir Sultan,Ch. Muhammad Rashid, Javed Bhutt, Fahim Akhter Rabbani, Malik Muhammad Zaffar, Asim Sharif Bhut, Ch.Qasim Majeed, Muhterma Taqdees Ghilani and the leader of the opposition Khawaja Farooq

Ahmed.

The Secretaries and other high officials of the government and a number of common people also attended the ceremony.

The concerned officials briefed the PM and his cabinet in detail regarding the utility of the project and said that this bridge will lessen the traffic mess and jams to a large extant and reduce the difficulties of the common citizens as well as the transporters.

Prime Minister Ch. Anwar speaking on the occasion said that he tried to break the status co stretching over to three decades since coming into power in a short span and it will continue, he added.

The PM said that he doesn’t believe in announcements but the public projects would be witnessed on the ground and continued that the breakage of status quo would be witnessed in education, Local Government, Health ,Public works, Hydral power and Tourism departments till projects June 30, 2024 and the masses will see the change on the ground, he said added.

The AJK Premier said that the projects worth over one billion rupees would be ensured in each constituency of Azad Kashmir, saying that the Prime Minister, cabinet and other MLAs who run the government with taxes of public were equally answerable to every citizen regarding its governance and development projects of the public.