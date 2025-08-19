AJK PM Inaugurates Solar Street Lights Project
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 12:10 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on Monday inaugurated the solar street lights installed by the Local Government Department across Mang Bazaar in Poonch.
According to APP correspondent, forty-five street lights costing six million rupees have been installed in the market.
On this occasion, the Senior minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, government ministers Sardar Muhammad Hussain Advocate, Sardar Aamir Altaf, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Advisor to the Government Sardar Ahmed Sagheer and others were present.
On this occasion, Director of the Local Government Department Tahir Ashraf briefed the Prime Minister of various development projects of mass public welfare in the region.
APP/ahr/378
