AJK PM inaugurates special portal to improve governance in Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Apr, 2023 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Thursday inaugurated a special web portal to improve the governance system in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Pertinently, the portal will provide people easy and direct access to the government besides lending them an opportunity to lodge complaints online and get their grievances addressed in due course of time.

Speaking on this occasion, Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan emphasized developing a mechanism for the timely redressal of grievances of overseas Kashmiris and locals in the minimum possible time.

"In this era of information technology where the world has turned into a global village, we are still running with an outdated system that needs to be innovated", the PM said.

He said that IT parks would be established at the district level to promote technological education in Azad Kashmir. The PM said that the people sitting in the Prime Minister's Grievance Cell should be well-trained so that they can be able to tackle the issues in a proficient manner and guide the masses properly.

On this occasion, Director General for IT Dr Muhammad Rafiq while briefing the Prime Minister said that through the Prime Minister's Portal, the complaints of users can be directly conveyed to the Prime Minister's Office. He said that a user-friendly portal would enable the public to directly access the Prime Minister.

"Complaints can also be made to the concerned departments through the complaint portals", he said, adding that people from remote areas can register their grievances at home.