AJK PM inaugurates state-of-the-art police station in Poonch

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has inaugurated a newly established police station in Dhalkot, Poonch.

The PM emphasized the importance of upholding the constitution and warned that anyone who tampers with it stands as an enemy of the state.

He highlighted various development initiatives, including the approval of the Majeed Galla–Tain–Thorar Road project worth over Rs 3.2 billion.

He stated that health, roads and education projects for Poonch will bring visible change and improve the lives of the people.

He claimed that e-tendering has saved Rs 3 billion and that his administration has broken the back of various mafias, ensuring state resources are protected.

Furthermore, the PM paid tribute to police officials who sacrificed their lives, including Constable Rauf, who was martyred on duty.

He stressed that the sacrifices of AJK Police will always be honored and that his government will continue its mission of service for the people of Poonch and the rest of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The Prime Minister emphasized that people's awareness and their ability to question the government are a result of his administration's policies.

He reminded that every right comes with a responsibility and that law enforcement institutions must be respected.

