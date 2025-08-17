AJK PM Inaugurates State-of-the-art Police Station In Poonch
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 10:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has inaugurated a newly established police station in Dhalkot, Poonch.
The PM emphasized the importance of upholding the constitution and warned that anyone who tampers with it stands as an enemy of the state.
He highlighted various development initiatives, including the approval of the Majeed Galla–Tain–Thorar Road project worth over Rs 3.2 billion.
He stated that health, roads and education projects for Poonch will bring visible change and improve the lives of the people.
He claimed that e-tendering has saved Rs 3 billion and that his administration has broken the back of various mafias, ensuring state resources are protected.
Furthermore, the PM paid tribute to police officials who sacrificed their lives, including Constable Rauf, who was martyred on duty.
He stressed that the sacrifices of AJK Police will always be honored and that his government will continue its mission of service for the people of Poonch and the rest of Azad Jammu Kashmir.
The Prime Minister emphasized that people's awareness and their ability to question the government are a result of his administration's policies.
He reminded that every right comes with a responsibility and that law enforcement institutions must be respected.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'
UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship
Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Operations visits various police stations, directs for service improvement2 minutes ago
-
AJK PM inaugurates state-of-the-art police station in Poonch2 minutes ago
-
Medical supplies dispatched to flood-affected areas12 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi offers prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah22 minutes ago
-
Kamal directs medical support to flood victims of KP, GB22 minutes ago
-
Dera Police actively engaged in rescue operations amid possible flood situation22 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam expresses sympathies with flood victims during Shangla’s visit32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta division reviews ongoing uplift scheme32 minutes ago
-
BBIT to hold energy conference in Karachi32 minutes ago
-
Relief supplies dispatched to flood-affected districts32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat reviews Indus River situation; directs for evacuation of workers of mining compan ..41 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy and humid weather persisted in the city on Sunday41 minutes ago