MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday inquires after Ch Majeed's health on Monday.

Prime minister Haq, while extending his best wishes to the former PM wished for his good health and early complete recovery.

The PM also appreciated the former premier's significant role in the development of Azad Kashmir. On this occasion, Ch Majeed congratulated the AJK prime minister for presenting a balanced new fiscal year AJK budget .

Majeed also appreciated Anwaar-ul-Haq led coalition government's good governance and people-friendly initiatives,especially the introduction of Social Protection Endowment Fund in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

