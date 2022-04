AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar Anwar

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday visited CMH Rawalpindi to inquire after the health of former AJK president Major General (retd) Sardar Anwar, who was admitted after suffering a paralysis attack a couple of days back

MIRPUR, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday visited CMH Rawalpindi to inquire after the health of former AJK president Major General (retd) Sardar Anwar, who was admitted after suffering a paralysis attack a couple of days back.

Prime Minister Niazi on the occasion prayed for his speedy recovery. The doctors briefed him about the health of the former president.