Ajk PM inspects clean muzaffarabad drive.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Azad Jamnu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi Wednesday inspected muzaffarabad cleanliness drive launched by the district administration for two weeks at Domel.

Deputy commissioner and Incharge of the campaign Nadeem Ahmad janjua briefed the prime minister about the drive and achievements of targets. The prime minister directed the administration to complete the drive of cleanliness and against encroachments in the city and other areas within given time and maintain it permanently without any fear or partiality.

The prime minister on the occasion said that his government would achieve the target of clean and green AJK according to the vision of prime minister Imran khan as it would add to the beauty of the region promoting tourism. He said this issue was linked with the economy of the people and his government would never compromise on the issue. He also directed the officials to ensure smooth flow of the traffic in the city during the campaign and avoid creating problems for general public. He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the government for success of the campaign.