AJK PM invites entrepreneurs to invest in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 08 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday invited entrepreneurs to invest in various business sectors.

He was talking to the investors in Sialkot during his day long visit to the city said an AJK government statement issued here.

Qayyum Niazi said his government was taking revolutionary steps for the development of tourism and hydel power generation for the socioeconomic well-being of the people of the AJK.

He said there was a great potential in various economic sectors including hydel power generation and tourism urging the investors to invest them. He assured that the government would provide all possible facilities to them.

The prime minister said the government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the business community and assured that their problems including tax issues would be addressed on priority.

He said complete protection would be given to the investors and they would be encouraged to play their role to boost tourism and Hydel power generation in Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile addressing various public meetings in Sialkot, he said a new era of progress and development had started in the AJK under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan .

He said steps would be taken to bring Azad Kashmir on the road to progress and prosperity and the government would remove the past ignorance and overcome unemployment.

He assured that the problems of the Jammu and Kashmir refugees would be addressed on the priority.

He said accountability process would be made more effective in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.