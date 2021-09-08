UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Invites Entrepreneurs To Invest In AJK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 10:10 PM

AJK PM invites entrepreneurs to invest in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 08 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday invited entrepreneurs to invest in various business sectors.

He was talking to the investors in Sialkot during his day long visit to the city said an AJK government statement issued here.

Qayyum Niazi said his government was taking revolutionary steps for the development of tourism and hydel power generation for the socioeconomic well-being of the people of the AJK.

He said there was a great potential in various economic sectors including hydel power generation and tourism urging the investors to invest them. He assured that the government would provide all possible facilities to them.

The prime minister said the government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the business community and assured that their problems including tax issues would be addressed on priority.

He said complete protection would be given to the investors and they would be encouraged to play their role to boost tourism and Hydel power generation in Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile addressing various public meetings in Sialkot, he said a new era of progress and development had started in the AJK under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan .

He said steps would be taken to bring Azad Kashmir on the road to progress and prosperity and the government would remove the past ignorance and overcome unemployment.

He assured that the problems of the Jammu and Kashmir refugees would be addressed on the priority.

He said accountability process would be made more effective in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Visit Road Jammu Progress Sialkot Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Refugee

Recent Stories

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, A ..

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

1 hour ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources ..

Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

2 hours ago
 UAE, a safe destination for global investments dur ..

UAE, a safe destination for global investments during economic uncertainty

2 hours ago
 US Supreme Court to Return to In-Person Arguments ..

US Supreme Court to Return to In-Person Arguments in October, Sessions Closed to ..

6 minutes ago
 EU's Michel Meets With Vietnamese Assembly Chair t ..

EU's Michel Meets With Vietnamese Assembly Chair to Discuss Cooperation, COVID-1 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.