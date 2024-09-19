Open Menu

AJK PM Invites Investments In Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 09:30 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Thursday said that AJK enriched with a huge Hydel and tourism potential, offers massive opportunities for investment by intending investors, including entrepreneurs. 

He said this while talking to a journalist delegation, which called on him at Palandri led by Sudhnoti Press Club President Sardar Mazhar Zareef.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that the government's main focus was on promoting tourism by improving road infrastructure.

Highlighting the media's role in society, the PM said that the media has every right to criticize the government and raise issues of public concern, but journalistic norms don't allow anyone to resort to smear campaigning or character assassination of others.

The prime minister announced Rs 500,000 funds for the construction of the Press Club building.

AJK Population Welfare Minister Sardar Muhammad Hussain Advocate, Minister of Tourism Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Nisar Ansar Abdali, and Ms. Nabila Ayub were also present on the occasion.

