UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Invites Investors To Grab Opportunities

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 11:07 PM

AJK PM invites investors to grab opportunities

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, inviting investors from across the country to take full advantage of the AJK's conducive business friendly environment

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, inviting investors from across the country to take full advantage of the AJK's conducive business friendly environment.

The AJK PM has said that the government was ready to provide tax relief and other incentives to the investors.

He was addressing a function hosted by Lyallpur Warriors in Faisalabad, AJK PM office said on Monday.

The event was attended by Air Marshal (Retd) Arshad Mehmood Malik, Air Marshal (Retd) Farhat H Khan, Azad Kashmir Minister for Higher education Malik Zafar Iqbal, Azad Deputy Speaker of Kashmir Assembly Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar, Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah Member Legislative Assembly Azad Kashmir Other Parliamentarians Azad Jammu Kashmir, Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce Officials, leading Business Community Leaders, Families of Martyrs and others.

Whereas people hailing from different walks of life also attend the function.Speaking on the occasion, the PM while highlighting the Pakistani investors contribution in reviving the local economy said that investors from Faisalabad and other parts of the Punjab province have already been setting up industries in Mirpur and other areas of the state.

He said that his government has chalked out a comprehensive mechanism to boost the tourism sector in the region. He said that local traders and industrialists would be invited soon to visit Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The investors, he said, would be provided all possible support. "No tax will be levied on the industrialists", he said, adding that AJK had lot of opportunities in the cotton industry and seafood business. "We are setting up a special economic zone in which investors could be granted a minimum of ten kanals and a maximum of 100 kanals of land for setting up industries", he said adding that no tax whatsoever would be levied.

He said that the government was planning to set up IT parks to boost the local economy and create job opportunities for the educated youth.The Prime Minister on the occasion praised Pakistan army for its unparalleled sacrifices and contribution in eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.Denouncing India's state terrorism in the Indian occupied Kashmir, he said, "Indian occupation forces have wreaked havoc in in the occupied Kashmir". The trigger-happy Indian forces, he said, have been involved in gross violation of human rights in the region.

He, however, maintained that India cannot stifle the Kashmiris' spirit of freedom and their legitimate struggle through barbarism and brutality.Referring to the continued bloodshed and violence in the IoK, he lamented that the world community was silent while Indian forces were killing Kashmiris mercilessly.Urging the Indian government to shun its policy of intransigence on Kashmir, the PM said that it was high time that the Indian government should accept the ground reality and allow the people of Kashmir to decide their political future peacefully in line with the UNSC resolutions.

Terming Kashmir as an inseparable part of Pakistan, the PM said, "I believe that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir". He said that Kashmiris consider themselves as Pakistani.Paying rich tributes to martyrs, the Prime Minister said, "The families of the martyrs are our dignity and honor". He said, "We should never forget the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives for a great cause".

Lauding the people of Faisalabad for their great contribution in strengthening the country's economy, the PM said that Faisalabad has a lot of services for Pakistan. Major Retired Taseer Ikram, Chairman Loyalpur Warriors also addressed the function and paid rich tributes to the martyrs.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Faisalabad Prime Minister World Army Martyrs Shaheed Business Education Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Visit Job Jammu Mirpur Arshad Mehmood Azad Jammu And Kashmir Cotton Event All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sudan's Burhan says army stepping back for civilia ..

Sudan's Burhan says army stepping back for civilian govt

57 seconds ago
 Electric supply suspended as first monsoon spell h ..

Electric supply suspended as first monsoon spell hit Hyderabad

58 seconds ago
 Man's body with throat slit found in Hyderabad

Man's body with throat slit found in Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 Ahsan blasts PTI for making less work on public in ..

Ahsan blasts PTI for making less work on public interest projects

1 minute ago
 Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukrain ..

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

4 minutes ago
 Big-hitting Rybakina hails 'gift' after reaching W ..

Big-hitting Rybakina hails 'gift' after reaching Wimbledon quarter-finals

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.