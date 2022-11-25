AJK PM invites investors to inject money for "excellent investment opportunities"

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the State government would provide full protection to investors in all kinds of corporate sectors in the State.

"There are excellent investment opportunities in the valley," he said adding investors must take full advantage of the existing investment-friendly atmosphere in the region.

Addressing the concluding session of the Investment conference, 2022 in the state metropolis on Thursday, the AJK PM said that investment in different sectors would go a long way to increase employment opportunities for unemployed youth at the local level.

While highlighting the massive investment opportunities in AJK, the AJK PM said that the bureaucracy and other state apparatus have been strictly directed to extend their cooperation to existing and intending investors who Were willing to invest their capital in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He said that the government would welcome APTAMA textile industry for investment in Azad Kashmir. The AJK PM further said that the government had devised a comprehensive mechanism to attract/bring foreign investment in different sectors so that employment opportunities for unemployed youth could be created at the local level.

He said that steps were also being taken to boost Tourism and IT sectors. On the occasion, different MoUs were signed between Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and AJK Livestock Department, Industry of Commerce, Tourism, Archeology Department, Gems and Jewelry, TEVTA, and other departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Lyallpur Warriors Chairman Taseer Ikram Rana said that Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce stands with the people of Azad Kashmir.

In his address, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Dr. Khurram Tar praised the AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan for his excellent leadership qualities.

ahr