AJK PM, JUI-F Chief Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

AJK PM, JUI-F chief discuss issues of mutual interests

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 19 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Sunday called on Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman in the Federal capital and discussed the matters of mutual interests.

Both the leaders expressed their serious concern over the frequent unprovoked Indian firing on the innocent civilian dwelling along the line of control, said a press release.

The AJK prime minister appreciated the role of Fazal-ur-Rehman and his party with regard to projecting Kashmir issue and expressed the hope that he would continue to play his role to apprise particularly in Muslim countries about the plight of the people of occupied Kashmir.

Fazal also lauded the AJK prime minister for projecting the Kashmir issue at home and abroad in its true perspective, said the press release.

