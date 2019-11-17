UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Kicks Off Electioneering In Support Of PML-N Candidate For LA-III Bye-polls

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) : Nov 17 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, who also heads the State's ruling party PML (N) AJK chapter, Sunday directed the local administration to ensure free and fair holding of scheduled Nov. 24 bye-election to the vacant Mirpur LA-3 city seat of AJK Legislative Assembly, strictly implementing the electoral code of conduct.

He was talking to the notables of the city at Mangla Rest House besides reviewing the electoral campaign of his ruling party candidate Chaudhary Sohaib Saeed as part of his due participation in electioneering for the ruling party's nominee in the polls.

The seat had fallen vacant following disqualification of the elected law maker from the constituency and one of his cabinet colleagues Ch. Muhammad Saeed in a contempt of court proceeding by the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir on September 24 for a period of five years.

Raja Farooq Haider said election code of conduct would be implemented in letter and spirit and no one would be allowed to breach it. "The present PML-N government served the masses for three and half years. It not only resolved longstanding issue of the Mirpur district but also safeguarded its resources. I hope the people will wisely choose their representative in the upcoming bye-elections. Chaudhary Sohaib Saeed would be the right choice to complete the unfinished agenda of progress and prosperity", Haider said.

He added that PML-N in short period of time resolved the basic problems being faced by the masses, reformed institutions, eliminated corruption and put the state on the path of progress and development.

Raja Farooq Haider pointed out that his government had established merit based system in the state, appointed teachers through NTS, reformed and restructured Public Service Commission, launched free medical emergency services in all ten district headquarter hospitals of the state.

Addressing the Party workers, the PML-N AJK President said that health condition of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is not well; by winning Mirpur Bye-election we can send him a good news gifting the seat. He urged his Party workers to work hard taking all out efforts to run a successful campaign of party candidate.

On this occasion, a delegation led by former minister Naheed Tariq called on Prime Minister Farooq Haider and announced to support PML-N candidate in the upcoming bye-election.

Meanwhile, Raja Farooq Haider also visited PML-N Public Secretariat in Mirpur where he was received by the large number of party workers. He spoke to the workers at the Secretariat and also hold corner meeting in different parts of Mirpur city.

APP / AHR.

