AJK PM laid the foundation stone of Shahkot Grid Station in Neelum valley.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi laid the foundation stone of Shahkot Grid Station in Neelum valley to facilitate the remote area with uninterrupted power supply on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also handed over the keys of residential houses to the victims of Salkhala incident after the inaugurating 17 houses constructed by a Kashmiri NGO Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) in the valley for their rehabilitation.

Addressing the welcoming gathering PM Qayyum Niazi announced Niabat status for Joura town, a well-known business hub in the area besides establishment of first aid post at Salkhala.

Qayyum Niazi said that the sacrifices given by the people of Neelum for the liberation of occupied Kashmir were unforgettable He said according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, construction and development of Neelum district including the development of AJK is our priorities of the government .

The Prime Minister highly commended the role of Pakistan Armed Forces for defending the motherland at the line of control and added that those living on the Line of Control are the protectors of the country's borders.

He said In view of the public needs, Niabat will be set up in Jura, a safety barrier will be set up for the rehabilitation of the victims and a middle school dispensary will also be set up.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir said that the chairman of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust has performed tremendous services for the people of the area.Chairman (KORT) has rendered invaluable services for the rehabilitation of the victims of remote areas like Neelum.

AJK education Minister Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Minister for Planning and Development Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, former Assembly candidate Raja Muhammad Ilyas Khan, Chairman (KORT) Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar also addressed the gathering.

Earlier the PM Qayyum Niazi was accorded a historical reception at various places on his arrival at Neelam. Thousands of people took to the streets to welcome the Prime Minister.

