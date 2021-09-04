UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Lauded Pakistan Army Role For AJK Security, Development

AJK PM lauded Pakistan Army role for AJK security, development

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday met to discuss situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister called on Army Chief at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi and discussed continued Indian unilateralism in IIOJK and situation along Line of Control, said an ISPR news release.

While paying tribute to veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani, COAS said that the Kashmiri leader dedicated his entire life to struggle for Kashmir's right to self-determination.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also assured the AJK premier of Pakistan Army's continued support for the Kashmir cause.

Army Chief congratulated the AJK PM on assumption of his new office and expressed his best wishes for prosperity of the region of Kashmir.

The Prime Minister of AJK appreciated the Army's contribution towards security and development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

