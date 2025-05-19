MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the entire nation, including Kashmiris, observed Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) on Friday to mark the historic victory against India.

Speaking on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur late Friday, the Prime Minister said, “We bow our heads in gratitude to Allah—the Almighty—for granting us a remarkable victory against the enemy who violated our territorial integrity by launching an attack in the dead of night.”

“The crushing defeat delivered to India by the Pakistan Army has shattered the fascist Indian regime’s dreams and dashed Modi's pride into the ground,” the PM said, adding that a humbled and humiliated enemy won’t even think about resorting to any misadventure in the future.

“The armed forces of Pakistan are fully alert to defend every single inch of the country,” he said, while citing Pakistan Army General Asim Munir’s warning to the enemy.

The AJK premier said that the enemy should not misconstrue our desire for peace as weakness. Prime Minister Haq extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.

He also lauded the armed forces of Pakistan, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the beloved homeland. Lauding the Pakistan army’s retaliatory strikes that destroyed high-value targets inside India, the PM said, “Our brave armed forces have struck fear into enemy hearts”. “Operation Banyan un Marsoos marks a distinguished addition to the illustrious legacy of Pakistan’s defense history,” he remarked. He also expressed the hope that the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement in occupied Kashmir would soon reach its fruition.

