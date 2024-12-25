AJK PM lauds bureaucracy for successfully dealing with challenging, complex situations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has lauded bureaucracy on Wednesday for its balanced approach and potential to face and deal with highly challenging and complex situations.

While addressing a farewell ceremony held for outgoing AJK Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Barich, the AJK premier said that AJK bureaucracy worked on merit by burying the idols of racism, regionalism and tribalism".

“During the tenure of outgoing Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Barich, the bureaucracy has seen many crises during the past 20 months”, the PM said, adding that it was heartening to see that Mr. Barich worked with diligence and faced the situation with utmost courage.”Mr. Barich is leaving behind a rich legacy and beautiful memories”, the AJK premier said adding the relationship with him would stay intact even after his retirement.

The PM said that it was a unique experience to work with Mr.

Barich. “Dawood Muhammad Barich is a lucky person who is leaving here with beautiful memories”, he added. Welcoming the newly appointed Chief Secretary, retired Flight Lieutenant Khushal Khan, the PM said that Mr. Khan is also an officer of good reputation.

”Everything fades away but the thing that will remain in people’s minds for a very long time will be our characters and the virtue”, he said.

The ceremony was attended among others by speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Senior Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Anwar, Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, Sardar Muhammad Hussain, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, and others. Whereas former Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Barich, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir (retd) Flight Lieutenant Khushal Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Development and others were present on the occasion.

