AJK PM lauds courage, commitment of LoC dwellers rendering matchless sacrifices for motherland.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) ; Mar 08 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday lauded the courage and commitment of the people residing along the Line of Control (LoC) and said that they were rendering matchless sacrifices for their motherland.

Addressing a public gathering at Abbaspur town close to the LoC, the prime minister paid rich tributes to the Pak-Army for always giving a befitting response to the enemy's unprovoked aggressive acts.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of the unprovoked Indian firing at LoC and bravery showed by entire population, he said India has miserably failed to demoralize the people by resorting unprovoked shelling on them.

Raja Farooq Haider said people residing along the LoC will fight against the Indian aggression by standing shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces.

He said India continuously violating international laws by targeting civilian population.

"Indian troops are using cluster bombs against innocent Kashmiris. 32 people including women, elders and kids were martyred in Indian firing across the LoC", he added.

The prime minister assured the LoC affectees that their all genuine problems would be addressed on priority and the government would not leave them alone.

He said work on big project with financial assistance of Federal government would be initiated to provide all civic facilities to the people of LoC.

He said major portion of the budget was being spent on health, education, communication and works and up-gradation of the basic infrastructure in the state.

Earlier, Raja Farooq Haider inaugurated Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Abbaspur. The hospital will start regular functioning in next two months to provide better health services to the local people at their door steps.