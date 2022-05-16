AJK PM lauds journalists role in promoting Kashmir cause :

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) : May 15 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Alias Khan has said that the media was performing a vital role in highlighting Kashmir cause besides establishing good governance and merit in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The PM said this while talking to a Journalists delegateion from Poonch District which called on him in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion the PM said that the PTI government would take every possible measure to address the problems being faced by the journalist community.

He said that land for Journalists Colony at Rawalakot would be granted soon to meet the community's long-pending demand.

The PM assured him that the Press Foundation would be made more active and efficient so that it can carry out its work in a practical manner. Terming journalism as an important pillar of the state, the PM said that Journalist community has a key role in the development of society.

The delegation felicitated Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan on assuming the office of Prime Minister and thanked him for including members of the journalist community in the media team and assuring them of resolving the issues facing journalists.