AJK PM Lauds KIM For Imparting Quality Training To Officers

Fri 17th December 2021 | 09:06 PM

Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Friday said that the Kashmiri nation was talented and an intelligent nation which has shown best performance in all walks of life

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony after giving away the certificates to the participants of the 8th Mid Career Management Course organized by Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM) in the State metropolis.

He lauded the role of Kashmir Institute of Management for imparting quality training to the officers and urged the government officials to work for the betterment of the state and added that according to the Islamic teachings it was our collective responsibility to improve our behaviour.

The prime minister said that the officers after completing training from KIM, will join their respective departments and change should be seen and service delivery should also be improved putting national interests first.

The prime minister expressed his pleasure over the performance of the KIM and said this is the best institution of AJK.

If the performance of this institution is maintained then officers from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also come here for training and assured that the government will take steps to further develop KIM, he added.

He reaffirmed the determination of the government to strengthen the institutions and steps will be taken to alleviate the hardships of common man.

The prime minister urged the media to pay more attention to national issues so that a good message could be sent to the other side of the Line of the control.

Later the prime minister inspected various departments of Kashmir Institute of Management.

Earlier Brigadier (retd) Akhtar Hussain Shah presented the report of the 8th Mid Career Management Course. Secretary Services and General Administration Zahiruddin Qureshi, Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal and Director General Audit Hassan Rana were also present on the occasion.

Former Secretary Akram Sohail and Tariq Butt also addressed the function.

