MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) Oct 25 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has lauded the vibrant role of electronic and social media in the fast track era of media explosion.

Talking to the newly elected office bearer of electronic media association in state metropolis late Saturday he said the role of electronic media and social media is above that of other mediums of information.

He urged upon the electronic media journalists to play their effective role in highlighting the Indian occupying forces atrocities and indiscriminate Indian forces firing from across the Line of Control and also counter Indian propaganda on Kashmir over the globe.

He said electronic media should also project the developmental activities launched by the government of Azad Kashmir for the socio economic uplift of the people of Azad Kashmir.

He assured that the government would play its role in capacity building of the journalists associated with the electronic media and training would be arranged for them to enhance their professional skills.

He said that it is a matter of great pleasure that a large number of journalists were associated with national and international media and playing their effective role in highlighting the developments taking place in Azad Jammu Kashmir and also effectively projecting the Indian forces repressions on Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir.