AJK PM lauds NA Speaker for raising Kashmir issue regional, global fora

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) , Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Friday lauded the initiatives taken by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for highlighting the Kashmir dispute both at national and international front and assured that newly elected PTI led AJK Government would do the same.

Qayyum was talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser who met him in the Federal metropolis to congratulate him on assuming the office of Prime Minister of State of Azad Jammu & Kashmir(AJ&K).

He hoped that the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir would be free from Indian occupation and succeed to get their right of self determination.

The Prime Minister said that promoting tourism in state of AJ&K would be the top priority of his government and all available resources would be utilized for the well being of the people of Kashmir.

Assad Qaiser said that the fighting for the cause of Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on every regional and international forum would continue till the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He resolved to utilize all possible channels to highlight and sensitize the world about atrocities being committed on innocent Kashmiri people in (IIOJk).

He said that the state of Azad Jammu& Kashmir is full of natural sceneries and resources and there is vast opportunity of promotion tourism. He said that exploring tourism opportunities would bring mass prosperity and generate employment opportunities.

Speaker Asad Qasier also said that highlighting the atrocities and violations of basic rights in IIOJ&K have always been the priority of the incumbent government.

He said that the peace in the region and of the world is dependent upon the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the resolution of the United Nations Security Council and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

He said that he himself had written letters to Speakers and Presiding officers of 198 Parliaments of the world to highlight Indian brutalities in IIOJ&K.