AJK PM lauds NGOs healthy role in welfare less-privileged sections of society

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chudhary Anwar ul Haq has said that NGOs play a significant role in the welfare of the poor and economically less privileged sections of society.

The AJK premier said this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of a local NGO, PAP, in Bagh, AJK, on Sunday.

"The government appreciates and encourages any such forum or organization that dedicates its efforts to the welfare of the poor masses," the PM said, adding that as a responsible citizen of the state, everyone has to work together to eliminate poverty in the state and pull the less-privileged sections of society out of despair and despondency.

On the occasion, Anwaar assured the organization of his government's full support and cooperation. The function was attended and addressed by Minister for Information Pir Muzhar Saeed, the PAP's newly elected president and former Chief Justice of the High Court Azhar Saleem Babar, and others.

Senior ministers Waqar Ahmed Noor, Abdul Majid Khan, Sardar Mir Akbar, and Mian Abdul Waheed were also present on the occasion.

