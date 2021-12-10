UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Lauds Opposition's Positive Role

Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:12 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Friday said the attitude of the opposition in AJK was very constructive and ideal

He added that these values were the fundamental requirements to accelerate the struggle for liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied part of the Jammu and Kashmir state benefiting the Kashmir liberation movement at international front.

He was talking to a delegation of Opposition Members in AJK Legislative Assembly which called on him under the leadership of Opposition leader in the State legislature Chaudhry Latif at the Prime Minister's House in the State metropolis.

Members of the delegation included Chaudhary Muhammad Yasin, Shah Ghulam Qadir, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sardar Javed Ayub, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi, Col (retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor and Mian Abdul Waheed.

During the meeting, matters of common interests including Pakistan-government sponsored Rs 500 billion development package, progress and prosperity of AJK and other identical issues were discussed.

The prime minister said that since the delegation of the opposition came under a spirit of goodwill, his government was already determined to establish good working relations with the opposition to accelerate the pace of developmental activities in the State besides for maintaining collective wisdom for the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) from Indian unlawful occupation and to bring the lives of the people of the liberated territory easier, he added.

