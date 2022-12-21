AJK PM lauds Pak Army for successful conclusion of Bannu operation

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has said while paying tributes to the Pakistan Army for the safe recovery of the kidnapped CTD personnel that our armed forces are our pride.

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Dec, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has said while paying tributes to the Pakistan Army for the safe recovery of the kidnapped CTD personnel that our armed forces are our pride.

The AJK PM, in a statement on Wednesday, lauded the supreme sacrifices of the SSG soldiers, who embraced martyrdom while fighting the terrorists in the Bannu operation.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the soldiers injured in the operation.

He said the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism were unforgettable. "Our soldiers have been rendering matchless sacrifices for the safety and protection of the motherland." Pakistan army has always been at the forefront to deal with challenges, be they man-made disasters or natural calamities, the AJK PM added.

It may be recalled here that one of the martyred soldiers in the Bannu operation, Babar Ayub, belonged to the Samahni area of AJK.