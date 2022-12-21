UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Lauds Pak Army For Successful Conclusion Of Bannu Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 07:40 PM

AJK PM lauds Pak Army for successful conclusion of Bannu operation

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has said while paying tributes to the Pakistan Army for the safe recovery of the kidnapped CTD personnel that our armed forces are our pride.

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Dec, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has said while paying tributes to the Pakistan Army for the safe recovery of the kidnapped CTD personnel that our armed forces are our pride.

The AJK PM, in a statement on Wednesday, lauded the supreme sacrifices of the SSG soldiers, who embraced martyrdom while fighting the terrorists in the Bannu operation.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the soldiers injured in the operation.

He said the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism were unforgettable. "Our soldiers have been rendering matchless sacrifices for the safety and protection of the motherland." Pakistan army has always been at the forefront to deal with challenges, be they man-made disasters or natural calamities, the AJK PM added.

It may be recalled here that one of the martyred soldiers in the Bannu operation, Babar Ayub, belonged to the Samahni area of AJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Bannu Prime Minister Army Azad Jammu And Kashmir May

Recent Stories

Shoigu Calls Silence of Western Media About War Cr ..

Shoigu Calls Silence of Western Media About War Crimes of Ukrainian Military Cyn ..

7 minutes ago
 UK Court Says Brexit Scheme Forcing EU Citizens to ..

UK Court Says Brexit Scheme Forcing EU Citizens to Reapply to Stay in UK Unlawfu ..

7 minutes ago
 US Working 'in Lockstep' With Zelenskyy to Ensure ..

US Working 'in Lockstep' With Zelenskyy to Ensure Security During His Visit - Ki ..

7 minutes ago
 Researchers urged to develop new high-yielding, cl ..

Researchers urged to develop new high-yielding, climate-smart crop varieties

7 minutes ago
 DG RDA visits Novelty Cinema area

DG RDA visits Novelty Cinema area

16 minutes ago
 Russian Armed Forces to Focus Training on Threats ..

Russian Armed Forces to Focus Training on Threats of NATO's Expansion to East - ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.