MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday praised the Pakistan Army for its swift and crushing response to India's naked aggression and their unwavering commitment to defend the country's territorial sovereignty.

Talking to media in the state metropolis, the AJK PM expressed serious concerns over the violations of Pakistan's airspace by India, making it clear that Pakistan will hit back at India at a time and place of its own choosing. "The whole world will see when Pakistan will strike India," he added.

The Indian aggression on the LoC, he said, has been intensifying day by day. "We are aware of the enemy's jingoism and its nefarious designs," he remarked. Stressing the need for responsible journalism in times of war, the PM stated that the media must prioritize verified and authentic information to avoid the spread of fake news. He urged the media men to follow DGPR Digital to get authentic information about the happenings within the liberated territory.

Referring to the fifth-generation warfare narrative unleashed by India, the PM said the Indian misinformation and disinformation campaign was meant to create panic within the masses. "Thousands of fake accounts from India have been activated to spread anarchy in AJK," he mentioned. He said that the government has already allocated one billion rupees for the Emergency Response Fund to deal with any emergency situation.

Giving details of damage to civilian infrastructure caused by Indian shelling since May 7, the PM said that innocent civilians and mosques were targeted by India in Azad Kashmir. "Over the past couple of days, 16 people, including five unarmed civilians, have been martyred in Azad Kashmir," the Prime Minister said.

Presenting the details of civilian casualties caused by Indian selling across the LoC last night, the PM told the media that 5 civilians were martyred by Indian shelling; four of them were killed in Khoi Ratta and one in Bagh". "319 people from Neelum, 119 people from Sharda, and 79 from Bagh have been evacuated from their respective areas and shifted to safe places," the PM added.

Regarding the relief and rehabilitation efforts, he said that the government made timely payments to the heirs of the martyrs and injured under the Emergency Response Fund. He clarified that resources have also been provided for the provision of emergency health services, medicines, and the needs of hospitals in adjacent areas.

The AJK premier said that a cabinet committee has also been formed under the chairmanship of the senior minister to monitor the situation, whereas divisional administration has been mobilized to ensure a timely and effective response when an emergency occurs. He said that 4 ambulances for emergency health services have been provided in Neelum.

"A notification has also been issued today to ensure attendance in the offices," he maintained. The PM made it clear that he was not afraid of anything, saying that he was present in Muzaffarabad. "There were confirmed reports that the assembly would be targeted, but despite this, the legislative assembly has been in session for the past couple of days," he remarked.

On this occasion, the PM was accompanied by Senior Minister Waqar Ahmed Noor, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Mian Abdul Waheed, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Abdul Majid Khan, Javed Ayub, Azhar Sadiq, Akmal Sargala, and others.

