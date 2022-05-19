UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Lauds Pakistan For Doing Its Best To Address Environmental Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 01:00 AM

AJK PM lauds Pakistan for doing its best to address environmental issues

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) , May 18 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that Pakistan was taking all possible measures to address the major environmental issues faced by the country.

He said this while talking to the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis who called on him in the State metropolis on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK PM said that the billion Tree Tsunami project initiated under the leadership of former premier Imran Khan was one of the flag-ship projects the country had undertaken to tackle the key environmental problems.

Highlighting the gravity of challenges, the AJK PM said that there was a dire need that the UN and other relevant bodies should lend their assistance to help the government of Pakistan to deal with the watershed management issue effectively.

He told the visiting delegation that AJK government was working to the best of its ability to maintain the natural environment.

Florence Rolle, Representative of the United Nations food and Agriculture Organization in Pakistan and other members of the team were present in the meeting.

Julien Harneis, on the occasion, assured his full support to the government of AJK in dealing with environmental problems.

