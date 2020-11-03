UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Lauds People Of Neelum Valley Facing Unprovoked Indian Aggression With Courage

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:50 PM

MIRPUR [ AJK ]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has lauded the vibrant role of people of Neelum Valley facing unprovoked Indian forces aggression with courage and strong determination.

Presiding over a high level meeting to review the water supply scheme of Authmuqam district headquarter of Neelam valley here on Monday, he said the present government has given billions of rupees funds for the socio-economic uplift of the people of the area to improve the living standard of the people.

He directed the concerned department and secretaries to complete the projects within specified time to reach the development progress at the door steps of the common man.

More Stories From Pakistan

