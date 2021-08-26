UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Lauds PTI's 3 Years Performance

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:34 PM

AJK PM lauds PTI's 3 years performance

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has paid rich tributes to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at United Nations, introducing health insurance scheme and launching of a successful Ehsaas programme in Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has paid rich tributes to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at United Nations, introducing health insurance scheme and launching of a successful Ehsaas programme in Pakistan.

In a statement on the completion of the three year of Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf the AJK Prime Minister expressed the hope that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan a new era of progress and development will begin in Azad Kashmir and long awaited issues of the people will be addressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Explosion in Kazakhstan's South Results From Fire ..

Explosion in Kazakhstan's South Results From Fire at Military Unit's Warehouse - ..

2 minutes ago
 HM condemns blast attack on Levies force personnel ..

HM condemns blast attack on Levies force personnel in Ziarat

2 minutes ago
 'PM Imran Khan took epoch-making decisions during ..

'PM Imran Khan took epoch-making decisions during three-year government'; says g ..

2 minutes ago
 Taliban assures business community for peace, secu ..

Taliban assures business community for peace, security restoration in Afghanista ..

4 minutes ago
 Counter set up at Jalalpur for subsidized poultry ..

Counter set up at Jalalpur for subsidized poultry units

4 minutes ago
 Twelve People Killed, 48 Others Injured in Explosi ..

Twelve People Killed, 48 Others Injured in Explosions Outside Kabul Airport

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.