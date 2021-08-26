Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has paid rich tributes to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at United Nations, introducing health insurance scheme and launching of a successful Ehsaas programme in Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 )

In a statement on the completion of the three year of Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf the AJK Prime Minister expressed the hope that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan a new era of progress and development will begin in Azad Kashmir and long awaited issues of the people will be addressed.