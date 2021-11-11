AJK PM lauds role of the valiant armed forces for implementation of NAP in letter and spirit

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) : Nov 10 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Wednesday commended the role of the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit.

He was addressing the apex committee of the State government which met under his chairmanship in the State metropolis.

The AJK PM said that the Kashmiri people have been struggling for the achievement of their right to self determination and raised the awareness of freedom and liberty instead of bowing down before the oppressive imperialism.

He said that the agenda of the National Action Plan for National Security, consisting of 20 points of national consensus, was put forward to eliminate the wave of terrorism following the tragic incident in Peshawar in early 2014.

In this connection the Azad Kashmir Police and the Divisional and District Administration under the guidance of the National Security Agencies have demonstrated their full capabilities, which are commendable and added that the peace, security and development in the country was made possible by the joint efforts and coordination with all the institutions.

A report on the implementation of the 20-point agenda of the National Action Plan by the Home Department, Government of Azad Kashmir and other concerned agencies was presented at the meeting.

The prime minister appreciated the performance report presented at the meeting and assured that every effort would be made to achieve this important goal of national security by utilizing the available resources for the implementation of the revised 14-point agenda of the National Action Plan.

The meeting also approved in principle the establishment of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on a normal budget and the creation of posts of at least 500 police personnel to enhance the capacity of the police. The Inspector General of Police will present a formal proposal in this regard at the competent forum.

It was also decided in the meeting that the District Intelligence Committee and the Rural Defense Committees will be reactivated.

In his concluding remarks, Sardar Abdul Qayyum thanked all the participants in general and especially the General Officer Commanding 12 Division Murree for his efforts for the overall security and safety of the civilian population living in the areas close to this side of the Line of Control.

The AJK PM also commended the Chief Secretary AJK, General Officer Commanding 12 Division Murree, Brigade Commander 1AK Brigade, Heads of Intelligence Agencies, Secretaries to the AJK Government, Divisional Commissioners and Inspector General of AJK Police.

He said the government is taking solid measures to bring the state a real base camp forthe liberation movement and all resources would be channelized to achieve this goal.