UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Lauds Role Of The Valiant Armed Forces For Implementation Of NAP In Letter And Spirit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

AJK PM lauds role of the valiant armed forces for implementation of NAP in letter and spirit

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) : Nov 10 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Wednesday commended the role of the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit.

He was addressing the apex committee of the State government which met under his chairmanship in the State metropolis.

The AJK PM said that the Kashmiri people have been struggling for the achievement of their right to self determination and raised the awareness of freedom and liberty instead of bowing down before the oppressive imperialism.

He said that the agenda of the National Action Plan for National Security, consisting of 20 points of national consensus, was put forward to eliminate the wave of terrorism following the tragic incident in Peshawar in early 2014.

In this connection the Azad Kashmir Police and the Divisional and District Administration under the guidance of the National Security Agencies have demonstrated their full capabilities, which are commendable and added that the peace, security and development in the country was made possible by the joint efforts and coordination with all the institutions.

A report on the implementation of the 20-point agenda of the National Action Plan by the Home Department, Government of Azad Kashmir and other concerned agencies was presented at the meeting.

The prime minister appreciated the performance report presented at the meeting and assured that every effort would be made to achieve this important goal of national security by utilizing the available resources for the implementation of the revised 14-point agenda of the National Action Plan.

The meeting also approved in principle the establishment of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on a normal budget and the creation of posts of at least 500 police personnel to enhance the capacity of the police. The Inspector General of Police will present a formal proposal in this regard at the competent forum.

It was also decided in the meeting that the District Intelligence Committee and the Rural Defense Committees will be reactivated.

In his concluding remarks, Sardar Abdul Qayyum thanked all the participants in general and especially the General Officer Commanding 12 Division Murree for his efforts for the overall security and safety of the civilian population living in the areas close to this side of the Line of Control.

The AJK PM also commended the Chief Secretary AJK, General Officer Commanding 12 Division Murree, Brigade Commander 1AK Brigade, Heads of Intelligence Agencies, Secretaries to the AJK Government, Divisional Commissioners and Inspector General of AJK Police.

He said the government is taking solid measures to bring the state a real base camp forthe liberation movement and all resources would be channelized to achieve this goal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Prime Minister Police Murree Budget Abdul Qayyum Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

36 minutes ago
 Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England ..

Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England to reach World Cup final

8 minutes ago
 Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reac ..

Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final

8 minutes ago
 900,000 US kids aged 5-11 get Covid vaccine in a w ..

900,000 US kids aged 5-11 get Covid vaccine in a week

11 minutes ago
 SpaceX launching four astronauts to ISS

SpaceX launching four astronauts to ISS

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.