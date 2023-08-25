Open Menu

AJK PM Lauds Services Of Outgoing CS Chachar, ACS Asif Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while lauding the invaluable services of former Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar and retired Additional Chief Secretary Development, Dr Syed Asif Hussain has said that the duo performed their duties with utmost dedication

Addressing a farewell ceremony hosted in honour of the former Chief Secretary Dr Usman Chachar and retired Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr Syed Asif Hussain at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday, he said that both the competent officers would be remembered for their hard work they did during their service in the state.

Terming bureaucracy as the backbone of the government, the AJK PM said that transfers and retirements were part of the system, however, good bureaucrats leave behind a mark on the system in the shape of their rich legacy.

He said that outgoing Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar and retired Additional Chief Secretary Development have done an excellent job. Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that welcoming new officials and bidding farewell to the outgoing was the tradition of Azad Kashmir.

On this occasion, Speaker Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Former Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Former Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, Opposition Leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Senior Minister, Member of Assembly Sardar Hasan Ibrahim, Finance Minister Col. Waqar Ahmed Noor, Deputy Speaker Riaz Gujjar, Ministers Sardar Javed Ayub, Mian Abdul Waheed, Asim Sharif Butt, Akmal Sargala, Raja Siddique, Sardar Zia Qamar, Akbar Ibrahim, Azhar Sadiq, Diwan Ali Chaghatai, Assistant Special Colonel (Rtd) Maruf. Members of Assembly Ms. Nabila Ayub, Ms. Taqdees Geelani, Begum Imtiaz Naseem, Former Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar, Retired Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr. Asif Shah, Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Barich, Additional Chief Secretary General Ehsan Khalid Kayani, Additional Chief Secretary Development / Principal Secretary Fayaz Ali Abbasi and others were also present.

Former Chief Secretary Dr. Usman Chachar, and retired Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr. Asif Shah addressed the ceremony and thanked the AJK government.

