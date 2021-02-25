UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Lauds Varsities Role For Sustainable Progress In Society

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

AJK PM lauds varsities role for sustainable progress in society

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 25 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Thursday commended the role of the universities for fundamental sustainable development besides bringing about socio~ecenomic progress and prosperity in the society.

Speaking as chief guest at inaugural ceremony of a grid station at King Abdullah University campus at Chatter class in the State metropolis, he called for concentrating on technical education to create jobs for youth and to overcome employment.

Haider asserted that his government had taken revolutionary steps for sustainable development and increased the developmental budget to bring about socio economic changes in the lives of the people of the state.

The AJK PM said the government would implement the recommendations of the research scholars of the university and would extend all possible assistance to them in executing their research papers and added that Higher education department and Azad Jammu and Kashmir University should jointly devise strategy in this regard.

He said the Azad Jammu and Kashmir University has a significant importance and the government would provide financial assistance to make this university one of the leading universities of the country.

He directed the university administration to finalize the matter of land of the university and submit its report.

The vice chancellor of the university Dr Kaleem Abbasi thanked the AJK Prime Minister for taking keen interest in resolving the long awaited issues of the university and assured that AJK University will be made an ideal university of the country.

