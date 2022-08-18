AJK PM lauds women participation in various walks of life

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that islam had guaranteed special status, rights and other privilege to the women, whereas respect and security enjoyed by women in Pakistan was seen nowhere in the world.

The AJK premier expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of "Discover Pakistan" that called on him in the State metropolis on Thursday.

Mirza Adeel Baig Executive Discover Pakistan, Chaudhry Muhammad Waqas, Umair Manzoor, Rafia Aslam Afifah Mukhtar, Farida, Barira, Sadia, Ibadat, Samira Batul, Momina Vigar and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM said that Pakistani women had played prominent roles and proved their mettle in every field and all walks of life.

"Our women have shown their talent in field education, sports, defence and even they have become head of the state," the AJK PM said, adding that our mothers and sisters on the other-side of the line of control had been fighting shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sons in their struggle for right to self-determination.

While appreciating the spirit and courage of the women bikers, the AJK PM presented special gifts and certificates of appreciation to all of them on behalf of Azad Kashmir government.

He said that it was a remarkable move on the part of women bikers who visited Azad Jammu Kashmir and promoted tourism in the region.

It is important to mention that 13 women bikers arrived here last week on a week-long tour.

During their stay, the bikers on their first day of visit went to see capital city Muzaffarabad; on second day they visited Pirchansi whereas they spent rest of the time in Kuttan, Ath-Maqam, Kairn and Rati Gali areas of the Neelum valley.

The visitors thanked the government for its warm hospitality and appreciated the concerned institutions for their wonderful arrangements.

Education Minister Diwan Ali Khan Chaghatai, Professor Taqdees Gilani, Begum Imtiaz, Sabiha Khatun, Raja Mansoor Khan, Rehana Khan and others were present on the occasion.