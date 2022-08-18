UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Lauds Women Participation In Various Walks Of Life

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 10:42 PM

AJK PM lauds women participation in various walks of life

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that Islam had guaranteed special status, rights and other privilege to the women, whereas respect and security enjoyed by women in Pakistan was seen nowhere in the world

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that islam had guaranteed special status, rights and other privilege to the women, whereas respect and security enjoyed by women in Pakistan was seen nowhere in the world.

The AJK premier expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of "Discover Pakistan" that called on him in the State metropolis on Thursday.

Mirza Adeel Baig Executive Discover Pakistan, Chaudhry Muhammad Waqas, Umair Manzoor, Rafia Aslam Afifah Mukhtar, Farida, Barira, Sadia, Ibadat, Samira Batul, Momina Vigar and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM said that Pakistani women had played prominent roles and proved their mettle in every field and all walks of life.

"Our women have shown their talent in field education, sports, defence and even they have become head of the state," the AJK PM said, adding that our mothers and sisters on the other-side of the line of control had been fighting shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sons in their struggle for right to self-determination.

While appreciating the spirit and courage of the women bikers, the AJK PM presented special gifts and certificates of appreciation to all of them on behalf of Azad Kashmir government.

He said that it was a remarkable move on the part of women bikers who visited Azad Jammu Kashmir and promoted tourism in the region.

It is important to mention that 13 women bikers arrived here last week on a week-long tour.

During their stay, the bikers on their first day of visit went to see capital city Muzaffarabad; on second day they visited Pirchansi whereas they spent rest of the time in Kuttan, Ath-Maqam, Kairn and Rati Gali areas of the Neelum valley.

The visitors thanked the government for its warm hospitality and appreciated the concerned institutions for their wonderful arrangements.

Education Minister Diwan Ali Khan Chaghatai, Professor Taqdees Gilani, Begum Imtiaz, Sabiha Khatun, Raja Mansoor Khan, Rehana Khan and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Sports Education Line Of Control Visit Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All Government

Recent Stories

37 NRCs operational in KP merged districts: Interi ..

37 NRCs operational in KP merged districts: Interior Minister

2 seconds ago
 Minister reviews ongoing development schemes

Minister reviews ongoing development schemes

4 seconds ago
 Orban Says Ukraine's Crisis Will Weaken EU, But Be ..

Orban Says Ukraine's Crisis Will Weaken EU, But Benefit Russia, China, US Oil Gi ..

5 seconds ago
 Imran confusing people by distorting facts, playin ..

Imran confusing people by distorting facts, playing mind games: Prime Minister

7 seconds ago
 UN Says No Plans at This Stage for Guterres to Vis ..

UN Says No Plans at This Stage for Guterres to Visit Russia

12 seconds ago
 Germany Cuts VAT on Gas From 19 to 7% to Support C ..

Germany Cuts VAT on Gas From 19 to 7% to Support Consumers - Chancellor

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.